Aurangabad Man Commutes To Work On Horse, Cites Rising Fuel Prices; Watch

In a rare incident, a man in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Shaikh Yusuf, commutes to work on his horse, Jigar, ANI reported. Speaking to ANI, Yusuf said that he had brought the horse during the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that has greatly affected people's pockets. Many people lost their jobs. Many had to cut down on their expenses.

People have started choosing cheaper alternatives for their needs and wants. Shaikh Yusuf said he chose the horse as his means of commutation after his bike broke down during the pandemic.

While speaking about fuel prices, Yusuf said, "Petrol prices had gone up and public transport wasn't plying; which is when I bought this horse for Rs 40,000 to commute."

Yusuf, who works as a lab assistant in a college, added, "Even today, I use my horse to commute. It keeps one fit and healthy." According to him, riding a horse is a viable option in light of rising fuel prices.

'Taking steps to give relief': Minister Hardeep Puri on fuel prices

At a time when fuel prices have been skyrocketing in India due to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, said that the Centre has made an endeavour by cutting petrol and diesel prices last year when they were needed the most by consumers.

Speaking on the current hike in fuel prices amid the ongoing situation, he referred to relative data between the USA, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Sri Lanka, and India and said that the price of petrol has gone up by 50%, 55%, 58%, and 55%, respectively, in the countries, while Indian fuel prices have gone up by only 5%.

Assuring that the Central government is ready to take more steps, Puri said, "We took some steps and are ready to take more. Nine states didn't do it. Taxation is only one aspect. We have to provide relief to consumers at the point of consumption."

Puri has previously expressed similar worries, saying that the oil firms will decide on gasoline and diesel pricing and that the choice will be made in the best interests of the population. He said oil prices are controlled by global prices, and if there is a war-like situation in one section of the world, the oil firms would take that into account.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also expressed alarm about the Indian economy's spiralling oil prices, implying that they may have an impact on the contents of the Union Budget 2022, which was tabled earlier this year.

"The impact of higher crude prices will be felt. In the budget, we have made certain allowances for it. However, that provision is based on some historical average rates, which are no longer applicable," she declared.