Australian PM Scott Morrison Announces Establishing New Consulate General In Bengaluru

On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a new Consulate General in Bengaluru, the capital of the Indian state of Karnataka. Speaking at the inaugural Sydney Dialogue on emerging, critical and cyber technologies, he also termed Bengaluru as the world's fastest-growing technological centre. "Bengaluru is the world's fastest-growing technology hub - of course we want to be part of it. It is home to a third of India's unicorn companies," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Morrison also noted that Australia's new mission in the Silicon Valley of India will bring the total number of diplomatic postings in India to five. He also highlighted his determination to strengthen relations with India, saying that the country's links with "India's inventors, technologists, and entrepreneurs - as well as India's governments at all levels" will be strengthened. PM Morrison also announced the country's first-ever Blueprint for Critical Technologies. He underlined Australia's solid commitment to shaping the development and acceptance of critical technologies internationally, especially through collaboration with trusted partners like India.

India and Australia have a lot in common in terms of technology: Morrison

The Australian Prime Minister stated that India and Australia have a lot in common in terms of technology and that the two nations are already cooperating on cyber security, critical and emerging technologies, critical minerals, and the digital economy. He stressed that technology aids in a better capacity to influence the norms and values that will shape technological growth in the years ahead. He went on to say that technology is at the centre of how the countries are responding to all the prevailing concerns now. The obvious fact is that technologically advanced countries have more economic, political, and military power.

It should be mentioned here that earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Australian counterpart, Morisson for recognising Covaxin as one of the recognised vaccines for travellers intending to enter the country. PM Modi also termed the move as a vital step for the India-Australia partnership post-COVID-19 era. Issuing a statement on November 1, the Australian Department of Health stated that it has added Covaxin (for age 12 and above) and Sinopharm (for age 18 to 60) to the list of recognised vaccines. Australia uses COVID vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca for inoculating its population and recognises Covishield, Coronavac, Covaxin and Sinopharm additionally.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI

