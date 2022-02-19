Authorities to conduct structural audit of Gurugram society towers

Gurugram, Feb 19 (PTI) Days after two people died when a tower at Chintels Paradiso society in Gurugram partially collapsed, the authorities said they will conduct a structural audit of four other towers to determine if they are safe for living.

While 20 families of Chintel's partially collapsed Tower D were shifted out to temporary accommodations, the option has also been given to 200 flat owners of Towers E, F,G and H, officials said.

The builder will pay shifting charges and rent.

"Till the IIT-Delhi conducts a structural audit and declares them safe, all towers fall under unsafe category,” DC Nishant Kumar Yadav told PTI.

He said flat owners were worried so they allowed them to shift out. However, he said they are first shifting residents of Tower D.

Meanwhile, a worried resident, Saloni, said “Where do we go now? My child has his board exams coming up and is already traumatised by the collapse of Tower D. Now, where do we find a new place at such short notice.” The residents claimed that people from Tower D, where the houses collapsed on February 10, are camping like refugees and asked how others will be accommodated.

“My flat has developed cracks and we lay awake each night after the collapse, scared of dying. I have spent Rs 40 lakh on furniture and interiors. How can I just go? We are ruined,” said Seema, who lives on the sixth floor of Tower F. Gurugram district's Town and Country Planner RS Bhath is currently stationed in the society to oversee the repair and rehabilitation work.

Bhath said they have asked the builder to provide lodging facility to the residents opting for it.

Meanwhile, Police collected samples from the damaged structure and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Madhuban.

“Also, the structural audit report regarding reasons for the collapse of the floors of the residential tower is awaited from the DTCP and further action will be taken in consonance with law thereupon,” a statement issued by police said. Chintels India in an official statement said, “We stand by our homebuyers in these difficult times. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and our onsite team is constantly working round the clock to ensure smooth rehabilitation of the affected residents.” “We have submitted all contract copies of the project contractor to the DTP Gurugram. In case any defects are found in the structure, we will duly compensate affected buyers or accommodate affected residents in alternate arrangements while necessary repair work or even fresh construction is completed,” the company said. “Even if some residents are not happy with our arrangements, we are willing to reimburse them for their investments and even pay their rentals while they are making alternate arrangements,” it added. PTI COR RDK RDK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)