Auto & Taxi Drivers In Delhi Call For Two-day Strike Over Fuel Price Hike From Today

In a protest against the surging fuel prices, several autos, taxi, and cab drivers' associations in Delhi have called for a two-day strike starting from today. The strike demanding the reduction of fuel fares has not been called off despite assurance from the Delhi government to resolve the issue.

Sections of auto & taxi drivers in Delhi call for a two-day strike today over CNG price hike; visuals from New Delhi railway station



CNG rates are increasing. In a month around Rs 30-32 per Kg has been increased. We're on strike today and tomorrow: Sandeep Kumar, a taxi driver pic.twitter.com/0sLwOYiKEr — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

Locals in the city are likely to bear heavy consequences due to the strike as there are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the city, according to PTI.

The Delhi government had earlier announced forming a committee to look into the revision of fuel prices in a time-bound manner.

Auto and Taxi strike in Delhi over fuel price hike

Auto and Taxi Association of Delhi, a unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, which has announced a strike in Delhi on April 18 and 19, claimed that a large number of autos and cabs will not operate on these said days.

General Secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni in a telephonic conversation with ANI, said, "We did not receive a response from the government. We staged a protest for two days and are now compelled to go on strike".

He further mentioned, that they had written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 30 highlighting their demands which include subsidy on CNG prices but, received no response over the same.

Providing details of the auto and cab union's demands, Soni said, "We do not want the fare to increase, because it will affect the pockets of the common people as well. Our only demand is that the government does not increase the fuel price and give us subsidy on CNG prices. We demand that the government provide ₹ 35 per kg subsidy on CNG prices."

Assuring a peaceful protest, Soni said some elements in favour of the government might attempt to disrupt the protest.

It is to be noted that, many other auto and taxis associations are not joining this strike. Delhi State President of Capital Driver Welfare Association, Chandu Chaurasia told ANI that Gramin Seva and e-rickshaw will not participate in the strike.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: ANI)