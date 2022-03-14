Last Updated:

Auto Driver In Chennai Garners Praise By Offering Free Rides To Women; Watch

Raji Ashok of Chennai has been driving an auto rickshaw in the city for the last 23 years; she offers free rides to the females and elderly.

Purnima Mishra
Tamil Nadu

Image: Twitter/@ANI


Initiatives aimed at bolstering woman empowerment are a plethora in India as well as globally. However, a rickshaw driver hailing from Chennai recently made headlines as she is offering free rides to females, aged or college-going girls, in case of emergency. In a recent report by ANI, 50-year-old Raji Ashok from Chennai has been driving an auto-rickshaw for the last 23 years in the city as she offered free rides to women in need. Speaking to news agency ANI on her initiative, Raji said, "I have been driving auto for 23 years. I offer free rides to girls students, and to elderly and women after 10 pm. Also, there will be free rides to hospitals in case of emergency." The writing behind Raji's rickshaw reads, ” free rides for girls (govt) school students". On asked whether she feels safe in Chennai, Raji added that she indeed felt very safe and that Chennai is the safest city.

Speaking on her initiative, Raji further added that every woman "should know how to drive." She also stated that a housemaid earns a pittance, but a taxi driver earns Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. She said that she has given free rides to about 10,000 women so far. She further added that she hasn't denied a single ride to any women yet and that she was always available at an hour's notice. Though she is a BA graduate, Raji is not doing a job as per her specialisation as she moved towards driving rickshaws. Driving an auto, according to Raji, gives her earnings for a living and means to support her family. 

Netizens' reactions on Raji Ashok's initiative

After coming to know of the unique initiative, netizens showered praises upon Raji. Many stated that she had set a benchmark for women by proving that nothing is impossible. One user said, "Respect, God bless you", while another wrote, "Good example for women empowerment,"

Image: Twitter/@ANI

Tags: Tamil Nadu, Raji Ashok, Chennai
