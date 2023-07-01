Autorickshaw Driver Drowns In Rainwater-filled Ditch In Delhi's Harsh Vihar

A 51-year-old autorickshaw driver drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater after the vehicle accidentally fell into it in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar on Friday, police said.

The ditch was dug by the Public Works department to install a pillar as part of the construction of a flyover. Rainwater filled the ditch following heavy showers in the national capital during the last two days, they said.

The victim was identified as Nandanagri resident Ajit Sharma. A Public Works department official said they are trying to ascertain the facts.

Police said the accident occurred at the site of the under-construction Gagan Cinema flyover.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said a PCR call was received around 3.30 pm about a man drowning in a ditch near the service road alongside Wazirabad Road.

The ditch, which was dug near an under-construction flyover, was filled with rainwater. Preliminary inquiry suggests the man did not realise the depth of the ditch, tried to drive over it and drowned accidentally, Tirkey said.

The autorickshaw was found stuck in the ditch and Sharma's body was spotted by a passerby, he added.

The police have not found any witness to Sharma's drowning. The autorickshaw driver left home on Thursday night, they said.

There were no injury marks on Sharma's body. It will be handed over to his family after post-mortem, the police said.

Over the past two days, several parts of the national capital have witnessed waterlogging and traffic congestion due to the heavy rain.

The waterlogging of roads also sparked an attack from the BJP with the party's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva hitting out at the AAP government.

In a statement, Sachdeva said that despite the Delhi government's "tall claims", most roads in the city were submerged after the rain on Thursday night and Friday.

"The situation can be gauged from the fact that the ground floor of the secretariat of the Delhi government was waterlogged while an auto driver died by drowning in a roadside ditch in Harsh Vihar near Wazirabad. The news has disturbed the people of Delhi," he said.

The Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are answerable to the people for the waterlogging of roads, Sachdeva said.

The BJP leader also alleged that there was a big scam in the cleaning of Delhi's drains.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also held the Public Works department portfolio, approved two projects worth Rs 341.20 crore in the Expenditure Finance Committee meeting last September.

He had said at the time, "With the construction of an underpass at Loni Chowk in northeast Delhi and a flyover between Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema junction, the entire 10-kilometre road stretch between Signature Bridge to Bhopura Chowk will become signal free."