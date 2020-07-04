Ayodhya: Ram Temple Trustees Set To Meet On July 18 To Discuss Construction Work

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust members are scheduled to meet in Ayodhya on July 18 to discuss the construction of a grand Ram temple and the date for bhoomi pujan (land worship), a spokesperson of the trust said on Saturday. An invitation has been sent to all the members of the trust.

"Trust members will meet on July 18 in Ayodhya. The purpose will be the construction of Ram temple. We want that (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi Ji should visit here once so that construction begins," said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das.

Another senior official of the trust said that stones which have gathered moss are being cleaned and the work of lining is being done on the levelled land.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nritya Gopal Das said that they have requested the Prime Minister to inaugurate the construction activities at the temple site in Ayodhya. "We have written a letter to the Prime Minister requesting him to visit Ayodhya and inaugurate the construction activities of Ram temple. Pooja and other rituals have been ongoing for three months at the site," Das told ANI.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the formation of temple trust in Lok Sabha. In March, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had performed a special puja and shifted Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple in Ayodhya to another a pre-fabricated temple in the same premises. In a massive discovery on May 21, a five-foot Shivaling, seven pillars of black touchstone, six pillars of red sandstone and broken idols of Devi-Devtas were found at Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi temple site.

The Ayodhya verdict

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties, after a 40-day marathon hearing. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

(With inputs from agencies) (PTI Photo for representation)

