'Ayodhya Will Be Biggest Spiritual Tourist Spot By 2030': Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Ayodhya will become the largest spiritual tourism destination in the world by 2030, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy asserted on Wednesday. While addressing the Deepotsav event at the Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya, Reddy said that the Ram Mandir will be constructed soon and will further increase the tourism possibilities in the state.

"Ram Mandir will be constructed soon and soon Ayodhya will become one of the biggest tourist cities in the world by 2030 as people from across the world will come to the city and offer prayers at the temple", the Union Minister said. "Tourism possibilities will also increase after the construction of the temple. Ayodhya is a city of resolve, heritage. It is a spiritual city. It will be a city of tourists soon", he added.

Speaking on the ongoing development works in Ayodhya, Reddy said that an international airport is being constructed in Ayodhya followed by the development works in train and road connectivity. The Central and state governments are working on the infrastructure and development of the city and the government has estimated the number of tourists to cross five crore within the next 10 years.

While speaking on the occasion of the Deepotsav 2021, he said ready said that the lighting of 12 lakh diyas in Ayodhya has sent a message of Lord Ram's modesty to the world. "Just like oil lamps were lit when Lord Rama came back to Ayodhya from his exile, the government lit up oil lamps at the Deepotsav and re-lighted the city. These oil lamps are illuminating the entire world", Reddy said.

Deepotsav 2021

The Deepotsav festival celebrated by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government witnesses a massive celebration by lighting thousands of diyas, laser shows, Ramlila, and many other programs. The tradition has been continued ever since Adityanath took over the office. The day marks the beginning of the Diwali festival.

This year, the state government has created a new record by lighting 12 lakh diyas on the day, entering the Guinness Book of World Records once again. The Deepotsav commenced at around 6:30 pm on Wednesday and the event was attended by CM Adityanath, UP governor Anandiben Patel and Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @KishanReddyBJP/Twitter)