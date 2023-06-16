Azaan Played During Morning Prayers In Mumbai School; Teacher Suspended

A Mumbai-based school witnessed protests by Shiv Sena workers on Friday, June 16, after Azaan was played during morning prayers. The police said that they have registered a complaint and an enquiry has been initiated.

Kapol International School in Kandivali (West) faced backlash after a teacher who was responsible for morning prayers played 'Azaan'. The Shiv Sena workers staged a protest and sought action against those who were involved in the incident.

After the outage, the school administration suspended one teacher. The school principal apologised for the episode and said that it would not be repeated.

"We recite Gayatri Mantra. We do Ganpati Puja and Navratri Puja. We also recite the Hare Krishna mantra and mala (sacred beads). What happened today will not happen again. We have suspended the teacher who did this," the principal said.

A Shiv Sena worker said, "When we got to know about this activity, we came to school. The administration told us that on Monday they play Lord Shankar's prayers, on Tuesday Ganpati mantra and on Wednesday they run the Gayatri mantra. Similarly, they played Azaan in school. The school administration assured us that this will not happen again."

"We have been informed that one of the teachers did this and action has been taken. We seek an FIR to be lodged against those who were involved in this case. If this happens again, we will sit on dharna and demand the government to cancel the school's licence," he added.

DCP Ajay Kumar Bansal said that they are enquiring into the matter from all angles. "A complaint was received in Kandivali today that 'Azaan' was played during morning prayers at a school. Police have admitted the complaint and enquiry has begun. The matter will be enquired from all angles. All necessary action will be taken," he said.