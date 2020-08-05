These Are Acche Din: Baba Ramdev On Cloud 9; Eyes Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'as Grand As Vatican'

Ahead of the Ram Mandir's foundation stone laying ceremony on August 5, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev spoke to Republic Media Network on Tuesday at Sarayu Ghat. He said that he considers himself lucky that he will be witnessing this historic moment as he is one of the few personalities invited for the ceremony.

'I would like to thank religious gurus'

"If Narendra Modi would not have shown this political will, we would not have been able to see this day. Also, it is commendable how Home Minister Amit Shah maintained law and order throughout the country after the Supreme Court's decision. I would like to thank all the religious gurus as well for their work," Baba Ramdev said.

Baba Ramdev also praised people associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi moment and paid his tributes to the ones who lost their lives in the struggle. "If lockdown would not have been imposed, crores of people would have gathered here in Ayodhya to celebrate this event. These are the 'acche din'," the Yoga Guru said. He also slammed people playing politics over the issue.

"The Mandir which will be ready after construction will be a historic one. It should be as grand as the Vatican city or even more. I don't want to compare it with anything but I just want that everywhere there should be peace and development. Ayodhya would be the world's biggest and the best tourist destination and educational hub. I would also open a big Patanjali centre in Ayodhya," he added.

Here is the full itinerary of PM Modi in Ayodhya:

Landing at Lucknow airport at 10:35 am

Leaving the airport for Ayodhya in helicopter at 10:40 am

Landing in Saket Colony in Ayodhya at 11:30 am

Darshan at Hanuman Garhi at 11:40 am

Reaching Ramjanmabhoomi at 12 noon

10 minutes for darshan of Ram Lalla

Tree plantation program in the premises of the promised temple at 12:15 pm

Bhoomi Poojan begins at 12:30 pm

Foundation stone laying ceremony at 12:40 pm

Meeting Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi trust at 1:10 pm

PM Modi will leave for Saket helipad at 2:05 pm

Departure for Lucknow at 2:20 pm

