Baijal directs officials to fast track implementation of ‘Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub'

New Delhi, Jan 12(PTI) Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed officials to fast track the implementation of futuristic ‘Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub' project in East Delhi's Karkardooma.

The LG, in a meeting with officials from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), reviewed the progress of the project that was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December 2019.

This flagship project of the DDA comprises high-rise residential complexes, including those for EWS, commercial and office spaces, public utilities and multi-modal public transport facilities.

"After detailed review, DDA and NBCC officials were advised to fast track project implementation by way of seamless coordination and follow up with agencies including Delhi Jal Board, BSES, Forest and Fire Department for necessary clearance," Baijal tweeted.

It was decided to meet fortnightly to resolve outstanding inter-agency issues for smooth and timely implementation of the project as per laid down timelines, he said in another tweet.

The hub is planned to cater to the residential, commercial and cultural needs of East Delhi. It includes a massive central green lung, concourse-level connectivity of metro with commercial buildings and towers, universal barrier-free access in public areas, environmental/green building features like skywalk connectivity among others. PTI VIT AQS AQS

