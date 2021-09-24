Bajrang Dal Demands Public Holiday On Maharaja Hari Singh's Birthday; Holds Protest In J&K

On the birth anniversary of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir's last ruling king, Maharaja Hari Singh, the Bajrang Dal staged a demonstration near his statue in Jammu on Thursday, demanding a public holiday.

The President of the Bajrang Dal, Rakesh Bajrangi, stated, "We have gathered here to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh and also demand that the government should declare public holiday for the same." Maharaja Hari Singh implemented several welfare initiatives for various parts of the former state's population during his reign, according to Bajrangi.

"We are unhappy with the previous governments and also with the current Union Territory government for not declaring a public holiday on the birth anniversary of the last ruler of Jammu and Kashmir. People want that the government should declare a public holiday and if the government does not declare it then we will intensify our protest," he added.

Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday

On the 127th anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh's birth, the former princely state's final king, protests were conducted across the Union Territory. Several events were held in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to commemorate Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday, amid calls for the day to be declared a public holiday.

On the occasion of the ruler's birth anniversary, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid respect to him. "He made immense contribution to India’s freedom movement. His distinguishable and unmatchable services in the field of education, agriculture, administrative, social and economic reforms will always be remembered," he said. Many Jammu-based social and political organisations, including the Congress, urged that September 23 be declared a public holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday.

The BJP also commemorated the day by installing a statue of the emperor in his honour at the party's headquarters. The statue was unveiled amid much pomp and the presence of a large number of notable civil society members, party leaders, and activists by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, Lok Sabha member Jugal Kishore Sharma, Major General Govardhan Singh (retd), and other senior party leaders.

Hari Singh was a Dogra ruler who signed the Instrument of Accession, a formal instrument that submitted J&K to India's sovereignty under the Indian Independence Act 1947, on October 26, 1947.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: ANI