'Bangas Awaam Mela' In J&K Marks One Year Post-Article 370; Competitions Organised

Locals in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara town celebrated the first year of abrogation of Article 370 by organising a two-day festival ‘Bangas Awaam Mela’.

“Soundly rejecting the efforts of Pakistan to create a false narrative around the first anniversary of Abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, Kashmiris on Tuesday celebrated the event by holding the Bangus Awaam Mela in Handwara with great fanfare,” local administration officials said.

Hundreds of Gujjars, Bakarwals and others from Kupwara, Tangdhar and Handwara participated in the annual celebration from August 3 to 4. On the first day, competitions like horse racing, sheep shepherding challenge, tug-of-war and wood chopping were held between the Gujjar Bakerwal Community.

Medical camp at the festival

At the request of the community members, the local Rashtriya Rifles unit also organized a free Veterinary and Medical Camp during the Bangas Awaam Mela. The camp was organized provides basic health care facilities along with medicines to the locals residing in the remote region of Bangus valley. As many as 679 patients including 49 children were given treatment, advice and free medicines by the doctors. The veterinary camp provided medical aid to 135 livestock along with surgical assistance to the wounded.

On the second day of the festival, the Gujjar community performed folk songs, local children performed patriotic songs and dances. In addition to this, the Handwara Kudo Association performed Karate in the finals of the village games. The event concluded with the community reciting the National Anthem and a vote of thanks to the Army for its constant support.

