Bangkok-bound Man Caught Smuggling Dollars In Gutka Pouches At Kolkata Airport; Arrested

A man bound for Bangkok was arrested at the Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Sunday after officials checking his baggage found hundreds of pouches of Gutka or betel quid. The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department made the arrest, but they were yet to get to the bottom of the incident.

Visuals now doing the rounds on social media show Customs officials tearing off the pouches, one by one, to find within the aluminum cover not chewing tobacco concoctions, but straightened-out American dollars. A total of US $40,000 (worth over Rs 32 lakh) was recovered.

The recovered foreign currency has been seized under Section 110 (seizure of goods, documents, and things) in the Customs Act, 1962, which states: 'If the proper officer has reason to believe that any goods are liable to confiscation under this Act, he may seize such goods.'

#WATCH | AIU officials of Kolkata Customs intercepted a passenger scheduled to depart to Bangkok yesterday. A search of his checked-in baggage resulted in the recovery of US $40O00 (worth over Rs 32 lakh) concealed inside Gutkha pouches: Customs pic.twitter.com/unxgdR7jSu — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

Man sent to 14-day judicial custody

The man has been arrested under Section 104 (Power to arrest) under the Customs Act, 1962. Subcategory 1 of Section 104 states, "If an officer of customs empowered in this behalf by general or special order of the Commissioner of Customs has reason to believe that any person in India or within the Indian customs waters has committed an offense punishable under section 132 or section 133 or section 135 or section 135A or section 136, he may arrest such a person and shall, as soon as may be, inform him of the grounds for such arrest."

After the arrest, the man was produced before a special court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

Netizens taken aback

With the video now viral on social media, the incident has become a talking point on various platforms. On Twitter, one user expressed 'shock' over the episode while other mulled if it was really worthwhile for the man to spend Rs 2 lakh on packaging Rs 32 lakh. There was another user who called the accused capable of "out of the box thinking".

32 lakh rs ke liye 2 lakh toh packing me laga diye...sirf customers bacahne ke liye 🤡🤡 — Peter-endra Griffin 🇮🇳 (@PeterGriffin720) January 9, 2023