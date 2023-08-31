Bangladeshi Toddler, Who Had Medical Emergency Onboard Flight, Dies At Nagpur Hospital

A 15-month-old Bangladeshi girl, who had a medical emergency onboard a New Delhi-bound Vistara flight, died due to health complications at a private hospital in Nagpur.

A Bengaluru-New Delhi flight Vistara flight was diverted to Nagpur on Sunday, August 27, night after the toddler fell unconscious after suffering cardiac arrest. She was attended by a group of doctors travelling in the aircraft and was later admitted to KIMS Kingsway Hospital.

"The 15-month-old child passed away at 3.15 am on 31 August after a relentless struggle for the last three days. The child was in a critical state after several resuscitation efforts while on the flight and during transfer to KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals," an official press release said.

It added, "In post-resuscitation status, she suffered from several complications including renal failure and cardiac failure-shock. The brave child suffered from complex congenital heart disease and underwent cardiac surgery at Narayana Health, Bengaluru."

The child was offered round-of-clock care by the staff and doctors at the hospital and in spite of exemplary care, the child could not be survived and was declared dead at 3.15 am today.

"The parents and relatives were counselled regularly and at last understood the fate of the child as she started developing multi-organ dysfunction one by one. Presently, the hospital authorities are trying their best to transfer the mortal remains of the child to Bangladesh and counselled the parents/relatives to develop strength to overcome the infinite loss," the hospital said.

The child had undergone open intracardiac repair surgery in Bengaluru three weeks ago for complex congenital heart disease (Dextrocardia, situs inversus and total anomalous pulmonary venous connection).