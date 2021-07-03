Barge P 305 Tragedy: Mumbai Police Arrests 3, Sent To Police Remand Till July 8

Mumbai Police arrested three people on Saturday, July 3 in connection with the sunken Barge P 305 drowning incident that happened during Cyclone Tauktae in May. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Saturday sent the 3 arrested to police remand till July 8. Two out of the three arrested have been identified as technical staff of Pappaa Management Company and the third one as the Managing Director (MD).

The barge sank during CycloneTauktae and hit the Arabian sea off the coast of Mumbai. At least 186 people along with 2 others from the anchor boat Varapda, were rescued from Barge P 305 t, whereas 71 people lost their lives despite massive search operations. On June 25, the Mumbai police had also filed an FIR against the owner of tug Varapada that sank during the cyclone.

The disastrous effects of Cyclone Tauktae

Tauktae has been one of the strongest storms to hit the Arabean Sea since 1998. The cyclone, that shattered the western state of Gujarat on May 18 caused widespread disaster and uprooting in places like Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat as well as in Union Territories like Daman and Diu, and Lakshwadeep. Like a lot of rapidly intensifying cyclones, Tauktae too went to wind speeds of up to 87kmph to 185kmph on May 17.

It caused power outages, high winds, and heavy rainfall disrupting the lifecycle of people in some states. The storm hit Mumbai amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases that overwhelmed the healthcare system. Rescue teams like National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Army were also sent to the worst hit areas in Gujarat.

Major Cyclones that previously wreaked havoc in the country

India is a country that has always been vulnerable to tropical cyclones from both east and west. The strongest cyclones that have hit the country till now have been -

Cyclone Phethai – 2018.

Cyclone Gaja – 2018.

Cyclone Titli – 2018.

Cyclone Ockhi – 2017.

Cyclone Vardah – 2016.

Cyclone Hudhud – 2014.

Cyclone Phailin – 2013.

Cyclone Helen – 2013.

The cyclones have intensified with every passing year with experts warning about the future disasters.

