BBMP Sets August 31 Ultimatum For Commercial Establishments To Vaccinate All Employees

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in its bid to limit the spread of the lethal COVID virus and to prevent any further surge in the number of cases in Bengaluru, has directed all commercial establishments, industries, hotels, restaurants, and offices in the city to vaccinate their employees by August 31, 2021.

BBMP bid to vaccinate employees in commercial establishments

The BBMP has made it compulsory for the above-mentioned establishments to make sure that their employees are vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID vaccine before the stipulated date.

Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Gaurav Gupta took to Twitter to share the new order:

To contain virus transmission, commercial establishments, industries, hotels and offices must ensure 100% vaccination of their working staff at employer's cost, along with following Covid protocols. The first dose must be administered by 31st August. pic.twitter.com/5e94eGOOSR — Gaurav Gupta (@BBMPCOMM) August 26, 2021

The government had earlier allowed commercial establishments to resume business, due to the lower number of daily COVID cases.

Owners to bear the cost of vaccinating employees, directs BBMP

According to the fresh guidelines released by the BBMP, all establishments should assure that the owners of the businesses must bear the cost of vaccinating employees. The BBMP notice has urged the establishments to regularly conduct COVID tests for their staff.

The order reads, “The employer shall ensure 100% vaccination of their working staff either at Government or BBMP vaccination centres or at private hospitals at the employer’s cost. At least one dose of vaccination shall be complied with for employees by 31.08.2021. All such employees shall maintain proof of their vaccination status at their workplace and shall produce the same as and when required.”

"From September 1, BBMP marshalls and health officials will be authorised to enter any such premises during working hours to check for compliance. Those found violating the order will be liable for a penalty and will be punishable under the Epidemics Act, 1897," the order maintained.

Senior Doctor Devi Shetty 'uncertain' over how third-wave will affect Karnataka

Chairman of the COVID-19 Expert Committee in Karnataka, Dr Devi Shetty expressed uncertainty over how the third wave of the pandemic will influence the state and how it will erupt. "Let's pray COVID-19 third wave does not enter Karnataka," Shetty stated while interacting with The News Minute.

The senior doctor was addressing at an event where Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had commenced a Volvo Vaccine Bus.

"The committee has submitted its report to the government on a COVID-19 third wave. It is expected that the third wave might affect the state in October. We should pray that it should not come. However, it is coming," Shetty said.

When asked about the government's decision of reopening schools for classes 1 to 8, Shetty said that the government has been discussing the matter with the expert committee and that it will reopen physical classes in a phased manner. "This is the right way of doing things. The government is doing it in the right way," he stated.

Shetty added that people cannot gather even for a religious function and that they have to take the responsibility to curb the spread of the virus on their shoulders. "If they are not taking responsibility, no vaccine will work," Shetty further said.

Image: PTI