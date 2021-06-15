BBMP Urges Resident Welfare Associations To Facilitate Vaccination For Residents & Staff

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a slew of fresh instructions to Resident Welfare Associations, taxis, auto-rickshaws, accommodations and hostels as the COVID restrictions were eased in the state starting June 14. The Bengaluru civic body advised the Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) to encourage the residents, security & housekeeping staff in their apartment complexes to get vaccinated and asked the RWAs to facilitate the vaccination for the above-mentioned people.

Advisory for resident welfare associations/ society, in view of COVID 19.



Vaccination is our tool to fight the virus. Please encourage all residents at apartments to get vaccinated fully.#BBMPFIGHTSCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/x729ryuqen — Gaurav Gupta (@BBMPCOMM) June 14, 2021

BBMP also advised auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to ensure that they were completely vaccinated before resuming duty. Noting that only two passengers were allowed to be seated in their vehicles at a time, BBMP asked the drivers to sanitize high-touch surfaces regularly and advised the use of masks, by both driver and passengers, at all times.

Advisory for taxi/auto-rickshaws, in view of COVID 19.



Always wear a mask to protect yourself and others.#BBMPFIGHTSCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/B98LYJAqjq — Gaurav Gupta (@BBMPCOMM) June 14, 2021

Karnataka government extends lockdown, announces relaxations

On Thursday, the Karnataka government extended the COVID-19 induced lockdown till June 21 while easing some restrictions in all but 11 districts of the state. Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru rural, Mandya, Belagavi, and Kodagu will remain under complete lockdown as they have a case positivity rate of 15%. In the rest of the state, the relaxations pertain to the timing of shops, attendance at the workplace, and the movement of people.

These guidelines will stay in force from 6 am on June 14 to 6 am on June 21. However, a night curfew will be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew shall be in operation from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday in the entire state. Moreover, the concerned Deputy Commissioners and District in-charge Ministers can take a call to impose more restrictions in their districts.

Bengaluru records less than 1000 COVID cases

For the first time in two months, Bengaluru logged less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, as Karnataka on Tuesday reported 5,041 fresh infections and 115 deaths, taking the tally to 27.77 lakh and the toll to 33,148. The day also saw 14,785 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 25,81,559. Out of the 5,041 new cases, 985 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 2,818 discharges and 16 deaths, the health department said in a bulletin. The total number of active cases in the state is 1,62,282.