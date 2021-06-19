BBMP's Crematorium Helpline Service For Hassle-free Funeral Processes Of COVID-19 Deceased

As the Karnataka government announced a helpline for the crematoriums in the month of May to avoid confusion and overburdening, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has modified the Crematorium Helpline Service in order to ease out the process.This service was under operation since 12 May 2021 is a confluence of statutory authorities, private players, and citizen volunteers from various sectors. The objective of this modified crematorium service is to provide-- 24/7 Hassle-free funeral processes for the COVID-19/ non-COVID cadavers. To ensure the deceased’s right to get dignified last rites. All kind of other support as required and as directed by the BBMP/Govt will be provided.

BBMP ease-out Crematorium Helpline Service:

BBMP is working on a self-service portal where the public can see available slots and book it for themselves for maximum transparency.

Also on virtual control room with cloud telephony with volunteers working from Home.

Comprehensive support to the bereaved and grievance redressal undertaken by the BBMP team.

How does the Helpline works?

The BBMP Crematorium 24/7 Helpline number-- 8495998495 is the first point of contact for the bereaved family for any matter governing the last rites of a COVID-19 deceased. The Helpline issues a token on being contacted by the bereaved-- one each for a deceased. The token is in reference to the specified time slot booked in a particular crematorium. An SMS of the same is sent to the bereaved family. It also offers hearse-van services free of cost. When the bereaved family avails of the service, then an SMS containing the details of the vehicle’s Reg. No, Driver’s name and contact information, time, and location are sent. The dashboards are equipped with real-time capacity and allocation planning features. A 24/7 working grievance redressal mechanism is adopted in order to increase efficiency in the delivery of service, Additionally, the helpline has also assisted in every other matter related to a post-death circumstance to the best of its legal capabilities.

Operations and Human Resources

3 new open crematorium sites were established to accommodate the cadavers, with the support of District Collector, Bengaluru Urban.

In accordance with the CPCB and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bio-medical waste management techniques have been adopted. Other everyday waste is also being monitored on the premises and is disposed of systematically.

100+ Volunteers from across the State offer remote support: they follow up with each family, help to address questions and resolve issues at the hospital, coordinate with hearse van drivers or the police if need be, assist with documentation, and other relevant matters at crematoria.

To resolve issues on the ground, HAM stations are established in each crematorium and at the Control Room for real-time coordination through wireless.

Civil Defence manages safety, security, and welfare and reports on waste management at each site. Vaccination drives were also organized for crematoria staff.

NGO’s support with the cremation of complex cases (e.g., of unclaimed bodies, assistance for people who are not able to accompany the body, infant/child deaths etc.)

The field Operations team resolves all the issues that may arise with respect to the crematorium infrastructure and safety supplies. They immediately escalate the issues to the concerned statutory official for further actions.

Grievances reported on helpline number and twitter is picked up and followed up by the grievance redressal committee and the end result is conveyed back to the complainant.

Awareness of services we offer is facilitated by Nodal officers, doctors, and our volunteers. Additionally, we have also placed posters and stickers in the hospital premises and the crematoriums.

The President of the crematorium staff association is also a member of the operations group.

Audit and MIS is taken care of separate team from an academic institution.

Field audit on HR is done by AICCTU.

(Image Credits: BBMP.GOV.IN/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE/PIXABAY)