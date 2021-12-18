Belagavi Violence: Karnataka CM Assures Strict Action Against Accused; Section 144 Imposed

Amid growing unrest in the bordering town of Begalavi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday condemned the incidents of violence in the city and assured concrete action against those involved in damaging public property.

Tensions escalated in Belagavi after a protest condemning the desecration of a Shivaji statue turned violent on Friday, with demonstrators resorting to stone pelting at police personnel. As many as 26 vehicles, including police jeeps, were vandalized on Friday night, forcing the police to resort to lathi-charge against the violent mob. The mob desecrated the statue of Sangolli Rayanna.

"I condemn the violence that took place in Belagavi last night. I have given instructions to take strict action against those who broke the law and engaged in arson. The police have already arrested some violators and concrete action will be taken against them for damaging government property and pelting stones. These incidents have grown rampant in the city, hence they will be dealt with strictly," CM Bommai told reporters on Saturday.

Belagavi violence

The clashes took place at around midnight when a flash protest was being held at the Sambhaji Circle against the desecration of Shivaji's statue in Bengaluru's communally sensitive area of Shivajinagar on Friday. The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and urged them to perform 'Ksheerabhisheka' (a ritual of pouring milk as a mark of respect) on the desecrated statue.

When the police tried to broker peace with the agitators, the mob allegedly engaged in violence by pelting stones and also torching a police vehicle. The police then resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the violent mob.

Meanwhile, as many as 27 people were arrested in three Police station limits in Belagavi in connection with vandalizing the Sangolli Rayanna statue and smashing around 26 vehicles of the government and police.

Security has been beefed up across the city and Section 144 has been imposed to prevent any untoward incidents, said Commissioner of Police Belagavi, Dr. K Thiyagarajan. As many as 400 police personnel have been deputed across the city, he informed.

Notably, the winter session of the Karnataka State Assembly is currently underway in the border area after a period of two years and the government machinery has now been shifted from Bengaluru to Belagavi, triggering further tensions.