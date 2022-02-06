Bengal: 1 arrested, 4 country-made guns seized

Malda (WB) Feb 6 (PTI) A 20-year-old man has been arrested and four country-made guns have been seized from his possession in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested one Royel Sheikh, a resident of Manikchak in the district, and seized the firearms from his possession at Chandipur Bridge in Englishbazar police station area on Saturday evening, an officer said.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act and he will be produced before the court with plea for police custody, he added. PTI COR ACD ACD

