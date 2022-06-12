Bengal logs 123 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kolkata, Jun 12 (PTI) Bengal reported 123 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday pushing the tally to 20,20,296, a state health department bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate was 1.60 per cent as the 123 cases were detected out of 7,695 samples tested on the day.

The state had recorded 139 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 21,205 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Bengal currently has 731 active COVID-19 cases, while 19,98,360 people have recovered from the disease, including 54 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,54,04,508 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added. PTI SUS RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)