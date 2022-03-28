Bengaluru: 35-year-old Woman Dies Due To Heart Attack While Working Out In Gym

In a shocking and distressing incident, a 35-year-old woman from Bengaluru’s Byappanahalli suddenly died after suffering a heart attack while working out at the gym around 8 a.m. on Saturday. The visuals of the incident were caught on CCTV footage placed in the gym, which showed that the woman was ready for her daily routine, however, collapsed all of a sudden.

The woman has been identified as Vinaya Vittal, a resident of GM Palya, who was working out at the Challenge Health Club at Malleshpalya.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the woman collapsing after the fatal heart attack has gone viral on social media. The staff and other members had rushed to her as she hit the ground and was immediately taken to CV Raman Hospital. However, as per the police report based on the doctor's examination, Vinaya died en route to the hospital.

Are regular Gym goers at risk of heart attack?

Dr Ramakanta Panda, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Asia Heart Institute, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, had explained the good and bad effects of exercising and said that it depends on how one does it.

"People should keep a track of how the body is functioning. If pain is experienced on the left side of the chest, and there are pains in the joints, then one should not ignore it. Especially when there is history in the family, one should immediately see the doctor." he added.

A Padma Bhushan Awardee and one of India's best heart surgeons, Dr. Panda asserted a list of ways to work out properly.

Warm-up for 5-10 minutes

20-30 minutes of exercise

5-10 minutes to cool down the body

Reports of deaths due to heart attacks

Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne's sudden demise had shocked the entire world as the 52-year-old legend passed away due to a heart attack, as per reports. Prior to this, veteran actor Ramesh Deo, known for films like Anand and Aap Ki Kasam in Hindi cinema and his extensive work in the Marathi film industry, had died due to a heart attack at the age of 93.