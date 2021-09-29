Bengaluru: 60 Students From Private Boarding School Test COVID Positive

60 students have been infected with COVID-19 at a residential school in Bengaluru. One pupil is being treated at Lady Curzon and Bowring Hospital, while another is being quarantined at home because of a high temperature. The remaining students at Sri Chaitanya Girls' Residential School have been segregated at a school-run isolation facility because they are all asymptomatic so far. Officials from the government stated they are being looked after by staff from a private health centre.

The school is now closed, however, it may reopen on or after October 20. With 57 fully vaccinated staff members, 22 teachers, and 485 students, the school began in-person classes for senior students on September 5. On September 26, one of the children, who had presumably arrived from Ballari, developed symptoms like fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea, and was confirmed with the virus. This is when the tests were done for the other students as well. These 60 are students studying in 11th and 12th.

60 Bengaluru students COVID-19 positive; 1 in hospital while remaining in quarantine

According to officials with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, all of the students were then examined; 27 of 105 students who had a Rapid Antigen Test were discovered to be infected, while another 33 of 424 people who received an RTPCR test were found to be positive. Bengaluru's urban deputy commissioner, J Manjunath, stated that there was no need for fear and that tests would be conducted on October 20. He said that 14 of those affected were from Tamil Nadu, with the others came from different parts of Karnataka.

He said, “This is Sri Chaitanya educational institution. On Sunday evening, one student complained of vomiting & diarrhoea. We immediately sprung into action. There were 480 students, all were checked. 60 students tested positive”. He added, “This is a boarding school, students were there for last one month & when they came in, they had no symptoms. Out of the 60 students who tested positive, only 2 are symptomatic. Our team is there, we have tested everyone”.

We'll conduct retest on the 7th day. The school has been closed till 20th (Oct). There is no cause for worry, this is a proactive measure. Out of the 60 students who had tested positive, 14 are from Tamil Nadu and the rest of them are from various parts of the state: J Manjunath pic.twitter.com/BFkrrD0lXp — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

Karnataka's COVID-19 cases

According to the state's health department, 629 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths, and 782 recoveries were reported on September 28 in Karnataka. The total number of illnesses in the state has risen to 29,74,528, with 12,634 active cases, according to the state's health department. In Karnataka, a total of 37,763 people have died as a result of COVID-19, with 29,24,102 people recovering. The state's positivity rate is currently less than 1%, while the case fatality rate is less than 3%.

With inputs from ANI

