Bengaluru Archbishop Opposes Anti-conversion Ordinance; Asks Karnataka Guv To Not Pass It

A delegation of the Christian community on May 16 met Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and appealed to him to not approve the ordinance on the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill or the Anti-Conversion Bill. Peter Machado, the Archbishop of Bengaluru, slammed the state government and said that there are enough laws to take care of the fraudulent and forceful conversions and that a new law is not necessary.

"Enough laws to take care of cases of forceful/fraudulent conversions. The new law is not necessary. The new law would only be used to put a fright," Machado said after the delegation met the Governor.

Machado said that the Governor has been asked to not pass the bill. He said that if the bill is passed, then we will consider a legal step. "Perhaps the government was forced by some groups and people to sideline the minorities," the archbishop added.

Karnataka govt approves ordinance on Anti-conversion Bill

On May 12, the Karnataka government approved the ordinance on the Anti-Conversion Bill. The decision to take the ordinance route was taken by the BJP-led government as the Bill could not be passed owing to the state assembly and Council not being in session. The Anti-conversion Bill was passed in the state Assembly in December last year but is pending passage in the Legislative Council.

The Bill aims to prevent conversion or attempts to convert from one faith to another using deception, force, undue influence, allurement, coercion or the offer of marriage. The measure recommends a sentence of three to five years in jail and a fine of Rs 25,000 for anybody found guilty of conversion or attempted conversion. In addition, the Bill stipulates that converting a youngster, a woman, or an SC/ST person will result in a three to 10-year prison sentence and a Rs 50,000 fine. Mass conversions are punishable by 3-10 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Image: Facebook/ Archbishop of Bangalore