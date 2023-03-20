Bengaluru Auto Strike: Why Are Autorickshaw Drivers Protesting Bike Taxis In Tech Hub

Commuters in Bengaluru are likely to face discomfort on Monday, March 20 as autorickshaws will not ply on roads of the country's tech hub. This comes after several autorickshaws unions called for a 24-hour strike from midnight on Sunday against private bike taxi aggregators in Karnataka's capital city.

Around two lakh autorickshaws would be off the roads from Sunday midnight to Monday midnight, according to M Manjunath, Union president of the Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers' Union. It is pertinent to mention that in Bengaluru, the Manjunath's union boasts of one of the highest memberships of autorickshaw drivers.

Why are drivers protesting against bike taxis?

Speaking to PTI about the Bengaluru auto strike, Manjunath said, "We will observe a 24-hour strike starting from Sunday midnight. Our agitation is against the illegal operation of bike taxis operating in the city." He also claimed that even the Karnataka transport department viewed bike taxis as illegal, yet the bike taxi drivers are operating on the city roads with impunity. The union president said that 21 autorickshaw drivers’ associations have come together against the bike taxis in Bengaluru.

The auto drivers' unions are alleging that people are linking their personal two-wheelers with private bike taxi aggregators which they claim is illegal and has affected their income. They also alleged that while auto drivers have permits and follow many rules and regulations, bike taxis do have rules that compromise the safety of the passengers.

In addition to their 24-hour strike, the autorickshaw drivers will also hold a protest march from Bengaluru City Railway Station to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's house.

Earlier, a video went viral wherein an autorickshaw driver allegedly broke a bike taxi driver's phone at a major intersection in the city over the alleged illegal use of such services. Notably, in an effort to attract clients, autorickshaw drivers and bike taxis have been fighting for space on Bengaluru's road.

Delhi govt bans bike taxis

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in February, the Delhi government announced a ban on bike taxis in the national capital. In addition to prohibiting bike taxis in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government also warned service providers that any infractions would result in legal action and a fine of Rs 5,000.

The notification further stated that a punishment of Rs 10,000 would be levied in addition to a jail sentence if the offence is committed a second time or later. In the event of infractions, the driver's licence will also be suspended for a minimum of three years.

The notice stated that the two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration marks/numbers were being used to carry passengers on hire or reward, which was a purely commercial operation and in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and rules.

(With inputs from agencies)