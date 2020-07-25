Bengaluru Announces Sunday Lockdown, Warns Legal Action Against Violators

Bengaluru will have a complete lockdown this Sunday, July 26, which will kick into effect 9 pm on Saturday and end at 5 am on Monday, July 27, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunatha Prasad has said. Only essential services will be allowed to function and legal action will be taken against violators, the official warned.

"Please remain home and stay safe for tomorrow’s lockdown. It’s in your own interest to break the chain. So far you have been wonderful citizens. We will be out on streets to ensure your safety," said the city's police commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

Bengaluru on Saturday reported 2,036 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 43,503. The death toll rose to 863 after 29 patients succumbed to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus, in the same period. The number of recoveries in the city rose by 686 to reach 10,758.

The Karnataka government on Saturday announced a waiver of crematorium fees for those who succumb to the COVID-19 infection in Bengaluru and said the city civic body would bear the cost. It said that from now on, families of the COVID deceased need not pay any fees fixed by BBMP across 12 electric crematoriums in the city.

'No lockdown': CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had previously announced that there won't be any more lockdowns in the state from now on. He emphasized the need to restart economic activities and held that lockdown is not the solution to fight the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Karnataka government had on Tuesday announced a slew of measures for its bustling capital as part of the Unlock-2. The government has decided to keep the night curfew in place (from 9 pm to 5 am) while also announcing that the system of full lockdown on Sundays will continue until further notice. Markets will be relocated to large open spaces in order to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding. A ban has also been imposed on the usage of gym equipment in public parks. Lockdown will continue in the containment zones identified in the city.

