Bengaluru: BBMP Issues Fresh Guidelines For Sealing Apartments Amid COVID-19 Surge

Considering the rise of COVID-19 cases and the situation in Bengaluru amid the spread of the Coronavirus variant, Omicron, BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike)on Thursday, January 13, issued new guidelines.

According to the new guidelines, the entire apartment complex will be declared a 'containment zone' for a minimum of seven days if more than three COVID-19 cases have been reported. The set of new guidelines further mentioned that all residents of a particular apartment of a building will be tested and detailed contact tracing and surveillance will be done.

In addition to the existing government orders and guidelines, a few advisories have been proposed to ensure the safety of residents. Some of it suggests that all residents, househelps and visitors must be checked for temperature and wearing of masks at the entry point. Gyms, pools, and sports facilities are to be avoided until further notice.

Common areas including floors, falling surfaces, and lift buttons must be sanitised and cleaned regularly. While events and gatherings at the clubhouse must be avoided and if unavoidable, then maximum seating must not exceed 50 members.

According to the BBMP, the current surge in COVID cases is mostly observed in the apartment complexes of Bengaluru, including in the eastern, southern, and southeastern suburbs. As per the report, the apartments account for 80 per cent of COVID cases in the city.

Bengaluru COVID cases

As of January 12, Bengaluru has reported 15,617 new COVID cases, indicating a jump of 44% as compared to Tuesday's numbers (14,473) while Karnataka recorded 21,390 new cases with a positivity rate of 10.96%. On Wednesday, the state reported 10 deaths, out of which six were from Bengaluru in the last 24 hours. So far, there are 93,009 active cases in the state out of which about 73,000 cases are from Bengaluru.

In Bengaluru, the COVID test positivity rate stands at a high of 9.5% in children in the age group of 0-9 years, this is more than thrice the state’s average of 2.9%.

The Health Department on Monday had informed that at least 146 new cases of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus were recorded in Karnataka, taking the tally to 479.

Image: PTI, Pixabay