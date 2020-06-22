Bengaluru: 3 Killed While Perfoming Bike Stunts; Case Registered

In a shocking incident on Sunday morning, three people were killed while allegedly performing bike stunts at the Airport Road in Bengaluru.

Around 6.30 am, the two bikers who were performing dangerous stunts collided with each other, resulting in their death on the spot. One of the vehicles involved was without a number place.

The two motorists have been identified as Mohammed Adi Ayan alias Amanullah Khan (16) of Govindrajpura and Maj Ahmed Khan alias Imran Khan (17) of HBR (Hennur Bellary Road) layout.

Another motorist, 22-year-old Syed Riyaz who was injured in the accident, succumbed to his injuries while he was being shifted to Columbia Asia Hospital. A case has been registered at Yelahanka Police Station.

