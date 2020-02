In a shocking incident that was caught on camera, a Bengaluru businessman named Sunny Sabharwal crashed his expensive Lamborghini car into a Traffic kiosk on Sunday evening.

After crashing the car and causing damage to said kiosk, he first fled the scene, and then came back only to take a selfie with the damaged kiosk.

He was subsequently identified, booked and released after paying a fine. A special team has been formed to probe into the matter.