Bengaluru: Bus, Cab Services To Resume Operations From May 19 With Precautionary Measures

Buses, both state- and private-run, will ply in Bengaluru from Tuesday with all the precautionary measures in place as the government starts easing restrictions following the start of lockdown 4.0. To start off with, 200 state-run Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses will ply in the city, and on the basis of demand for services, the fleet will be increased.

Public transport including taxis and autos will be allowed to operate except in containment zones. Metro rail services will remain shut. Except in red zones and containment areas, buses are allowed to ply to and from other districts as well. Permission has also been granted for cab aggregators like OLA and Uber to resume their services after a ban of 50 days in Bengaluru.

Not more than 30 passengers can travel on a bus, maintaining social distancing, and ensuring everybody wear mask and gloves. Unlike in states like Haryana and Odisha, there will be no hike in bus fares in Karnataka.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: As India Enters Lockdown 4.0, COVID-19 Cases Rise To 96,169

Economic activities to resume with exceptions

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that all economic activities will be allowed across the state except in containment zones. All shops except in malls will be allowed to remain open. In keeping with MHA guidelines, gymnasiums, golf courses to remain shut. A decision on the opening of gymnasiums, theatres, etc will be taken after May 31. Public parks will be open from 7 to 9 am and 5 to 7 pm. Total curfew shall be maintained on Sundays except for essential services till May 31.

READ | Centre Makes Clear To States: 'You Cannot Dilute Restrictions In Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines'

Furthermore, street vendors will be allowed to continue their business with precautionary measures. Ban on the opening of malls, resorts, hotels and lodges, bars, pubs, and restaurants will remain in place. Wedding ceremonies with a maximum of 50 people be allowed with adherence to social distancing.

Inter-district travel will be allowed via bus and trains. Those coming into Karnataka from other states will be put in mandatory institutional quarantine. Nobody will be allowed to travel to the state from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala, and Maharashtra till May end. Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams that were stalled will be conducted from June 25 to July 4 and the PUC English exam will be conducted on June 18.

As on Monday afternoon, a total of 1,231 cases of COVID-19 were reported from Karnataka with 84 fresh cases, a majority of them with travel history to Mumbai noted.

(PTI photo for representation)

READ | Karnataka Eases Lockdown Norms Further, Lifts Several Restrictions

READ | 1,400 Stranded Manipuris Arrive From Bengaluru In Special Train