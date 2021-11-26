Bengaluru Central MLC Polls: Congress Fields 'scrap Dealer' With ₹1,744 Cr Worth Assets

The Congress party's nominee for the Bengaluru Central Legislative Council is a billionaire who used to be a scrap merchant but now has assets worth ₹1,744 crore. Yusuf Sharif, also known as 'Gujari Babu' and 'Scrap Babu', claims that his luck turned in early 2000 when he discovered 13 kg gold by coincidence after winning a bid for 21 scrap tanks in the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).

Sharif then claimed that he used the money to purchase buildings and factories through government and court auctions, which he claimed improved his life. Sharif has two wives and five children, totalling ₹97 crore in transportable assets and ₹1,643 crores in immovable assets.

According to Sharif's declaration, his first wife owns movable assets of ₹98 lakh and immovable assets totalling ₹1.30 crore. His second wife owns movable assets worth ₹32.22 lakhs. Yusuf Sharif, speaking to ANI, claimed that he has witnessed both poverty and wealth. He now wants to contribute back to society, the reason why he is entering politics.

Bengaluru central MLC polls

Sharif claimed that his family has been a long-time associate of the Congress and that he has been following DK Shivakumar for the past 20 years. Sharif's house was previously examined by the Income Tax Department on suspicion of tax fraud of ₹13.43 crores after his Rolls-Royce automobile, which he bought from Amitabh Bachchan, was confiscated by RTO officials for a road tax violation in August 2021.

Yusuf has joined Congress leader Priya Krishna, who reported ₹1,020 crore in assets in the 2018 assembly elections, BJP MLC Nagraj, who declared ₹1,010 crore, and Congress President DK Shivakumar, who declared ₹841.72 crore in the same election. Polls for the Legislative Council will be held on December 10, with 99,062 persons voting.

Meanwhile, 11 of the 121 candidates running for 25 seats on the Karnataka Council are kin of politicians. As a result, both Congress and the BJP have accused each other of nepotism. The election will be held on December 10 in 20 local body zones where current members are slated to retire in January. According to reports, seven candidates in the Congress are relatives of prominent leaders. Three of these people have been handed BJP tickets, while one has been given to the JD(S).

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI