Bengaluru Civic Body Misses Pothole Filling Deadline Set By High Court

A Republic TV reality check found gaping holes on many roads in Bengaluru, some even to the extent of 2-3 feet, as the civic body BBMP failed to meet the deadline of filling the city’s potholes by September 30. Significantly, the High Court had given a deadline to Brihad Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) on September 19 to fill the city’s potholes by September 30. Notably, 6 pothole deaths have been reported in Bengaluru in the past 12 months.

The lapse on the part of the BBMP is the latest, as the civic body has missed similar deadlines in the past.

Gaping potholes exist as the HC deadline lapses

The check done by Republic TV at the Gyan Bharti locality near the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru found the road in the area dotted with wide potholes. Moreover, on many road stretches in the city the pothole menace continue to exist.

It’s important to mention here that BBMP has mentioned there are only 221 potholes in the city, on major roads and 2,500 potholes on arterial roads left to be filled.

The HC repeatedly probed the BBMP in order to get information about the actual number of potholes in the city, "You should be able to tell tentatively by when you can fill it up. You are giving 221 as the number. We ask you to be honest. How many potholes?"

Following the HC's rapping, the advocate stated that 221 potholes were only on major roads. After persistent probing and prompting for the number of potholes on other roads, the court was informed that there were approximately 2,500 potholes on arterial roads.

Roads being resurfaced

BBMP informed the court, 427.12 kilometres of roads were being resurfaced and the work will be completed by January 21, 2023. The HC also pulled up the BBMP for the faulty working of the grievance cells set up. The court pointed out, "In the grievance cell some of the numbers have nine digits. Some of the phone numbers are not even working. Is that the type of grievance cell you set up?"

