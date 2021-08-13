Bengaluru Civic Body Says Over 500 Children, Teenagers Tested COVID-positive From Aug 1-11

At least 543 children and teenagers in the age group of 0-19 years tested positive for COVID-19 from August 1 to August 11, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday. However, none of those who tested positive lost their lives within this age group during this period. The BBMP said that most of the patients were asymptomatic, while the rest had mild symptoms. This information surfaced as the state of Karnataka is preparing for the reopening of classes for the students of standard 9 to 12. The classes will resume from August 23 and are planned within two phases.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government will organise pediatric health camps to ensure the children are not lacking any muscular or nervous strength. The nutrition of the children will be made a priority. Bommai said recently, "Experts warn children will be affected in the third wave, as they were in the non-vaccinated group. We have already started the 'Vathsalya' scheme in Udupi and Haveri districts for monitoring children. We will organise pediatric health camps to check their nutritious strength.”

BBMP deny an outbreak among children

The BBMP said that there is no reason to worry and contrary to what reports suggest, there is no rise in the cases among children. Most of the children who have been tested positive are primary contacts of adults who tested positive within the state and reports from across the city say that there has been no increase in the demand for hospital beds for pediatric patients. The state government is however planning to ensure the safety of children by making them stronger when it comes to health.

The CM further said, "We will do the necessary treatment for lack of nutrition and undergrowth. We had also given training for all concerned officers on it. We will try to protect children from this virus. We instructed all district hospitals to arrange pediatric ICU." After consulting with multiple experts and health specialists, the state government had decided to open the schools. After the latest developments, the Chief Minister has called an emergency meeting with his cabinet soon after he returns from an official tour of Dakshina Kannada.

