Bengaluru: Cloudy Weather Marred The Glimpse Of Solar Eclipse

Cloudy weather has marred the glimpse of Solar eclipse in Bengaluru on Thursday, December 26. Many enthusiasts including some science students were gathered from 8.00 am to catch the glimpse of the annular eclipse, or ‘the ring of fire’, as it is a rare spectacle. The maximum eclipsed was expected to be viewed at around 9 am, but the weather was not in favour of the people. According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, the weather in the city will be generally cloudy, with light rain expected.