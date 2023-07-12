Bengaluru Couple Hits Lawyer With Rod, Demands Rs 1 Lakh For Shopping; Arrested

In an alleged road-rage case, a Bengaluru-based couple on Tuesday, July 11 attacked a city-based lawyer. The couple reportedly punched the lawyer in the face and got involved in a verbal spat outside Orion Mall near Rajajinagar. Police officials have taken cognizance of the matter and have arrested the couple. A senior police official said, “The lawyer identified as Chandan was waylaid and later attacked by unruly Nikitha and Harish.”

According to an official at Subramanya police station, Chandan was travelling on a bike around 7 pm when the couple allegedly came in front of Chandan’s bike and got involved in an argument with him. “When Chandan tried to counter, the couple assaulted and demanded Rs 1 lakh from him," the official added.

According to the police, Chandan was assaulted when he refused the couple’s demand. Speaking to Republic, Chandan said, “They (couple) waylaid me on the road while I was going on my bike and picked up a fight with me. I asked them what happened and all of a sudden they demanded Rs 1 lakh for shopping and when I refused to pay, both the accused started raising their voice and said that my vehicle has hit them.”

“When I asked them where did they get hurt, they got furious. Harish hit me on my face with an iron rod and it started bleeding. The iron rod missed my eyes by an inch. I almost lost my vision too. I immediately called the police. Cops arrived on the spot and took all the accused in their custody. They had also snatched my mobile but I got it back from them with the help of the cop. It was a very bizarre demand from the couple and they also called a cab driver who arrived at the spot and tried to beat me up,” the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, the couple alleged that the lawyer had brushed his vehicle against them while they were walking on the road. In a conversation with Republic TV, a police official said, “This is a confusing case. The accused are changing their statements from time to time. We suspect that the couple tried to extort money from the lawyer alleging that he has hurt them. We are investigating the case and more details will follow.”

A case has been registered at the Subramanyanagar police station against the couple and the cab driver who assaulted the lawyer under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34. The couple and the cab driver have been taken into custody by the cops for interrogation.