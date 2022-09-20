Karnataka’s Bengaluru police on Tuesday revealed an act of gloomy revenge allegedly planned by the fiancee of a 27-year-old doctor while probing his 'unnatural death'. The Bengaluru doctor was allegedly murdered after he shared nude pictures of his fiancee on social media. The victim was identified as 27-year-old from BTM layout in Bengaluru.

According to sources, the doctor was allegedly thrashed by his to-be wife's friends. The incident was reported on September 10.

On Tuesday, Begur police officials arrested the fourth accused. The other three accused have been identified as the 25-year-old fiancee and her two friends, aged 25 and 27. During the investigation, police revealed that the woman's friends allegedly attacked the man on her instructions.

Doctor killed by fiancee for sharing private pictures

According to reports, the accused fiancee and the doctor were in a relationship for two years before planning to get married. Recently, the doctor opened an account on a social media platform using another friend’s name and uploaded his fiancee’s private pictures. He also allegedly shared them with a few friends in Tamil Nadu.

Later, the woman found her nude photographs uploaded on a social media platform. The infuriated women confronted the man. However, he claimed that he did it for fun. Following this, the duo had an altercation over the issue.

The fiancee later spoke to two of her classmate regarding the matter. The woman decided to teach the doctor a lesson and invited him to her friend's house, where two others were also present.

All four accused allegedly assaulted the doctor with a mop, water bottle, and their hands due to which he fell unconscious. As their intention was not to kill him, they then rushed him to a hospital. He, however, sustained severe injuries in the assault and succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on September 14.

The doctor's elder brother lodged an FIR of an attempt to murder in connection with the incident. After his death, the FIR was later converted into a murder case.

According to Bengaluru police, the doctor completed his MBBS in Ukraine. After practicing at a hospital in Chennai, he moved to Bengaluru with a new job.