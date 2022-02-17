Bengaluru entrepreneurs eye world record of covering 14,216 km on e-motorcycles

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Feb 17 (PTI) Two Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs have set on a journey on their 'Made in India' electric motorcycles to cover 14,216 km in the country in 54 days.

John Kuruvilla and Gautam Khot reached the steel city of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Thursday after covering 3,000 km in the southern states and Odisha.

Speaking to PTI, the duo said they are on a mission to exhort the youth to take the path of entrepreneurship, besides promoting environmental sustainability and making India "pothole-free".

Their journey – named 'Bharatmala' or garlanding India – began in Bengaluru on February 4, and is expected to be completed by March 29. "We have already covered 3,000 km in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand. We will next leave for West Bengal," Khot said.

"We will apply for Guinness world record to break the current record of travelling 12,379 km on an electric motorcycle. The feat was achieved by Italians Nicola Colombo and Valerio Fumagalli in July 2013," Kuruvilla said. PTI COR ACD ACD

