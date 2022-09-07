Bengaluru: Floods Leave India's IT Capital In Shambles As Citizens Scramble For Safety

Quick links:
The city came to a standstill after the rains submerged roads, cars, apartment complexes and houses.
Due to the water logging, it has become extremely difficult for the citizens to commute from one part of the city to another.
Therefore, the Bengaluru traffic police on Wednesday issued an advisory to the city’s residents regarding flooding and overflowing.
The traffic police advisory included the areas which have been cleared for traffic movement and the areas where only heavy vehicles were allowed to pass.