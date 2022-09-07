Last Updated:

Bengaluru: Floods Leave India's IT Capital In Shambles As Citizens Scramble For Safety

Bengaluru has been disrupted after torrential rains set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts and heavy floods that creep into homes.

Bengaluru rains
Parts of Bengaluru have been battered by torrential rains for the last couple of days.

The city came to a standstill after the rains submerged roads, cars, apartment complexes and houses. 

Due to the water logging, it has become extremely difficult for the citizens to commute from one part of the city to another. 

Therefore, the Bengaluru traffic police on Wednesday issued an advisory to the city’s residents regarding flooding and overflowing.

The traffic police advisory included the areas which have been cleared for traffic movement and the areas where only heavy vehicles were allowed to pass.

However, it is also advised that people should not leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

