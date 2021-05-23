Bengaluru: Food Delivery Union Demands COVID Relief Package From Govt As Frontline Workers

The food delivery union of Karnataka has written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa urging him to announce a relief package for delivery persons, giving them protection and also help provide for their families in case of their deaths. Despite working all day tirelessly to deliver food to people who are unable to step outside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food delivery persons in Bengaluru say the government does not recognise them as frontline workers.

The United Food Delivery Partners Union has also written to companies employing delivery persons. According to Srinivas, a delivery person, the union has also demanded free treatment for them and their families if they contract COVID-19 as they deliver food and medicines to needy people throughout the day.

"I was working in a company in Jayanagar for nine years but due to the pandemic, I lost the job. That is the reason I have to fulfil the commitments of my current job even if the situation is risky," said Shobha, a delivery person who works for Zomato.

Another delivery person, Surendra Babu, said that although his company sends messages to maintain social distancing, they have not been given anything security gear.

"We don't have any objection to what the government has done for others, but we are working as COVID-19 warriors by delivering food day and night despite the high pandemic risk. The government still hasn't announced anything for our safety. The company we work for send message to maintain social distancing and sanitize properly but for our safety, nothing has been given from the company," Babu said.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

Karnataka is currently battling a dangerous wave of COVID-19 cases, with over 31,183 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 61,766 recoveries and 451 deaths were also reported on Saturday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 23,98,925, including 18,91,042 recoveries, 24,658 deaths and 4,83,204 active cases. As on Saturday, 1.20 crore inoculations were done in the State and they comprising first and second dose of the vaccine

(With inputs from agency)