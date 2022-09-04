Bengaluru Inspector & Wife Ram Into Another Car In Chamrajpet; Drunk-driving Case Lodged

In a breaking development, a drunk-driving case has come to light from the city of Bengaluru where an Inspector named Sanjeev, traveling with his wife, allegedly rammed into another car at around 12 am on September 4, Sunday. Both Inspector Sanjeev, a city reserve officer, and his wife were allegedly under the influence of alcohol when their car collided with another car in the Chamrajpet area in Karnataka's capital.

Republic has learned that Usha, the wife of the police officer, reportedly created a ruckus at the accident spot. She engaged in a war of words with other police officials, the passengers from the other car in the collision, and the public present at the spot after the incident.

As per reports, a drunk-driving case has been filed against the couple at the Chickpet Traffic Police Station. In reply, Usha has filed a counter-complaint against the locals at the spot for acussing the couple.

Driving under influence of alcohol major cause of road accidents

According to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which was released earlier in the month of August, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs contributed 1.9 percent of the total accidents, which resulted in injuries to 7,235 people and 2,935 deaths, out of a total of 1,55,622 people who lost their lives due to road accidents in 2021. Over-speeding and careless driving were also major causes of road accidents in the nation.

“Cause-wise analysis of road accidents revealed that most of the road accidents were due to over-speeding, accounting for 59.7 per cent of the total accidents (2,40,828 out of 4,03,116 cases) which caused 87,050 deaths and injuries to 2,28,274 persons,” the report said.