Bengaluru Issues Fresh COVID-19 Guidelines For New Year's, All Celebrations Prohibited

Image: PTI
Amid concern over the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the Karnataka government has now issued a revised guideline to follow for new year celebrations in the state. As per the latest order, the government has imposed prohibitory order section 144 from 10 pm to 6 pm on Friday. With this, the Bengaluru police will restrict people from moving around or gathering between 6 pm on Friday to 5 am Saturday. The state government had earlier decided to ban public celebrations on New Year's Eve in Bengaluru city.
Informing the newly issued guidelines for the city, the government issued a fresh order on Thursday. "In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the limits of Bengaluru City and the emergence of a new variant of concern Omicron, it is absolutely essential to enforce all preventive and precautionary measures to contain the spread of the disease in Bengaluru City,” the order issued by the government read. “In this regard, guidelines of Government of Karnataka with regard to celebrations in connection with New Year vide reference-I are already in force," it added.
It further informed that certain “additional restrictions” have been imposed, “especially in view of New Year Eve celebrations on 31-12-2021." The government has also ordered the police to charge any violators of the new guidelines with provisions under the Disaster Management Act 2005, Epidemic Disease Act along with other relevant sections of law. Here are the additional guidelines issued by the Karnataka government for Bengaluru city.