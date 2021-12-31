Bengaluru Issues Fresh COVID-19 Guidelines For New Year's, All Celebrations Prohibited

Amid concern over the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the Karnataka government has now issued a revised guideline to follow for new year celebrations in the state. As per the latest order, the government has imposed prohibitory order section 144 from 10 pm to 6 pm on Friday. With this, the Bengaluru police will restrict people from moving around or gathering between 6 pm on Friday to 5 am Saturday. The state government had earlier decided to ban public celebrations on New Year's Eve in Bengaluru city.

Informing the newly issued guidelines for the city, the government issued a fresh order on Thursday. "In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the limits of Bengaluru City and the emergence of a new variant of concern Omicron, it is absolutely essential to enforce all preventive and precautionary measures to contain the spread of the disease in Bengaluru City,” the order issued by the government read. “In this regard, guidelines of Government of Karnataka with regard to celebrations in connection with New Year vide reference-I are already in force," it added.

It further informed that certain “additional restrictions” have been imposed, “especially in view of New Year Eve celebrations on 31-12-2021." The government has also ordered the police to charge any violators of the new guidelines with provisions under the Disaster Management Act 2005, Epidemic Disease Act along with other relevant sections of law. Here are the additional guidelines issued by the Karnataka government for Bengaluru city.

Bengaluru COVID guidelines for New Year's:

Gathering of five or more persons or any form of gatherings in public places, main roads, and open areas for the purpose celebrations for New Year in any form is strictly prohibited. No New Year celebration of any type, involving a large gathering shall be held in any open place, park grounds etc. However. in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for their residents and members, respectively without organizing any special events etc. Hotel, malls, restaurants, clubs, pubs, clubhouses or any similar type of establishment shall not organize any special DJ, events, shows, programmes or performances, music nights and musical bands or dance programmes etc. However. they may carry out their regular business activity, including music within permissible decibels, following COVID-19 protocol. Managements of the hotels, Malls. Pubs/ Restaurants shall take all precautionary measures in accordance with prevalent COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Government, in order to ensure the safety of the citizens. Along with this the guidelines issued by the Police department, Pollution Control Board, Fire Service and other local authorities should also be followed.

Image: PTI