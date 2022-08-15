Bengaluru: Joyous Moment For Commuters As BMTC Offers Free Ride On Independence Day

Bengaluru: The 76th Indian Independence Day celebration was also a joyous moment for the city bus commuters as the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation made the travel free for a day.

Going by the Karnataka government's decision, the BMTC offered a free ride to the commuters to travel in any part of the city.

Chaitra, a student chose the bus as she was able to save at least Rs 70, which she spends daily on the metro train from Yelachenahalli to Vidhana Soudha.

The student said she wanted to enjoy the free ride given to the people of the city to mark the Independence day.

According to a BMTC official, everyday 16 lakh to 27 lakh people travel in the BMTC bus.

"Since it was a holiday, free ride was offered. We believe about 27 lakh people used it," the officer told PTI on condition of anonymity.

