Bengaluru Man Arrested For Running Over Stray Dog; FIR Lodged

Days after a luxury car killed a stray dog by running over it in Bengaluru's Jayanagar area, a 23-year-old man has been arrested in the case, informed the police on Monday. The accused who has been identified as a grandson of a Bengaluru-based businessman had earlier killed an innocent street dog after purposely running over his car on it.

The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera and the footage confirmed the accident after which a complaint was filed by an animal rights activist Badri Prasad at the Siddapura Police Station. Apart from that, several local residents also registered a complaint against the luxury car for deliberately running over the dog.

An FIR has also been lodged in the matter and an investigation is currently underway. Speaking about the same, the animal welfare helpline tweeted that a police complaint has been lodged with the Siddapura Police Station and FIR no 0021/2022 has been lodged against the accused.

The incident which took place on January 26 in Bengaluru's Jayanagar 1st block involves a white Audi who was moving slowly towards a few stray dogs sleeping on the road and later raced towards them and intentionally ran over a sleeping dog taking his life. Speaking on the same, Congress leader Divya Spandana expressed anger over the incident and questioned the police investigation in the matter. "Has the car been seized? Does he have a driver's license? Was he under the influence of drugs/alcohol? The complainant was threatened at the police station & the police didn’t do anything-any action being taken?", she tweeted.

It’s pretty evident from the video what transpired- Let’s see if action will be taken against him or the Govt will succumb under pressure since he has friends in high places @RAshokaBJP @BSBommai @prabhubchavan @priyachettyr https://t.co/g0BinYl36F — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) January 30, 2022

Incidents of cruelty against animals

This is not an isolated incident as several instances of cruelty against animals continue to surface across various states. In a recent incident from Kerala's Kozhikode, another street dog was deliberately killed by an auto-rickshaw driver in October when he mowed his auto-rickshaw over the dog for no reason at all.

In another incident from Maharashtra's Thane, a stray dog was killed by a truck driver while he was reversing his vehicle. The dog who was named Shaggy, however, succumbed to multiple injuries. A complaint was also filed by a 27-year-old student Pratik Kochale who used to feed and tend stray dogs in his areas and Shaggy was one of those he used to look after.

Image: PTI