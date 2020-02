A massive fire broke out in Bengaluru's Varthur lake once again on Tuesday afternoon, with smoke billowing out from the wetland of the lake. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot, however, they are yet to bring the fire under control. Earlier last year in January, the wetland area of the lake had caught fire and the magnitude of the blaze was shocking. During the two instances of fire in 2018 and 2017, it was found that garbage and dry grass led to the outbreak of fire, as per reports.