Bengaluru Observes Six-fold Increase In Dengue Cases From May To August; Govt On Alert

Since the onset of the monsoon season in Bengaluru, the city has been reporting a massive surge in dengue cases. The Karnataka capital has recorded around six times more cases in August than in May, as the mosquito carrying the Dengue-causing pathogen continues to proliferate. The city recorded around 102 cases in May, which increased five-fold to 667 in August.

In May, when there were 102 total positive cases, there seems to have been a sharp increase in the cases of dengue fever within the city, with 174 cases in June, 351 cases in July, and 677 cases in August. The health officials in the state have been alarmed and are taking adequate measures to control the spread of the viral dengue fever. To date, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has tested 12,203 samples for dengue in the city, in the past three months, out of which 1,304 have been found positive.

Union Government sends Dengue test kits to Karnataka Govt amid surge

As per the media reports, the most number of cases have been found in the east zone of Bengaluru out of the total eight zones (438), followed by the south zone (319). The Union government has given the Karnataka government immunoglobulin M (IgM) test kits for dengue. The tests are thought to be effective in detecting dengue cases. The BBMP is also taking other precautions to mitigate the breeding of the mosquitos. The citizens are being made aware to take care of the sanitation near their premises.

The situation is alarming for the health officials, as the state continues to record daily COVID-19 cases and amid the spread of COVID, the dengue infection has come up as an additional threat to the health of the citizens. Due to the high incidence of COVID-19, specialists have speculated that patients who have had COVID-19 may develop severe dengue.

51 dies in UP due to Dengue fever

Apart from this, worries caused by a dengue fever outbreak in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district continued, as the death toll rose to 51. More people were reported to be infected with viral fever in the region. Medical workers in the region are now on alert as the death toll continues to rise.



