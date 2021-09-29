Bengaluru Police Arrest Singam 2 Fame Nigerian Actor Chekwume Malvin For Peddling Drugs

The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday arrested Nigerian actor Chekwume Malvin who has worked in several Indian movies on charges of drug peddling. The actor was arrested from a building in the city's HBR layout area after the Bengaluru Police received a tip-off. The police personnel seized 15 grams of MDMA (commonly called ecstasy or molly), 250 ml of hashish oil, mobile phones Rs 2,500 cash and drugs worth Rs 8 lakhs was seized from the accused.

Chekwume Malvin, who has working in over 20 Indian movies including Singam, Vishwaroopam, Dilwale, Anna Bond, Paramathma, and Jamboo Safari, has been booked under sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985. Reportedly, the accused majorly targeted college students and businessmen.

Bengaluru: 2 Iranians Arrested In Drug Peddling Case

Recently, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested two Iranian nationals and two others for allegedly trafficking drugs in Bengaluru, Police said. According to police, the accused Iranians had overstayed their student visas. The cops seized marijuana worth Rs 1 crore, LSD blotting papers, 13- marijuana plants and a car.

"CCB arrest 4 drug peddlers including 2 Iranians, overstaying on student visa procured hybrid cannabis seeds through the darknet and grown at home using Ultraviolet lights. Case booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and Foreigners Act," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru.

Mumbai: NCB arrests Nigerian national from Goregaon for trafficking Mephedrone

Earlier this month, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of Mumbai arrested a Nigerian national for alleged peddling and selling drugs. According to a press release, mephedrone worth Rs 5 lakh was recovered from the possession of the accused. Since early 2020, the NCB has nabbed more than 30 Nigerian drug dealers and have recovered drugs worth more than Rs 50 crores. The NCB had also arrested two more Nigerian drug peddlers from the Nala Sopara area. These drug dealers were allegedly linked with peddlers who supplied drugs to Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli. The Nigerian drug peddlers were accomplices of drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh, who has been taken into custody after Kohli's arrest, the NCB said. They were allegedly importing drugs from South American nations, mainly Columbia.