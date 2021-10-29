Bengaluru Police Bans Liquor Sale Until October 31 In City Post Puneeth Rajkumar's Demise

Following the demise of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on October 29, Friday, Bengaluru Police has banned the sale and consumption of alcohol in the city until October 31 so as to maintain law and order.



As the late actor’s fans continue to stroll around his home and other areas, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant suspects that miscreants can seize people’s grief as an opportunity to spread violence or disturb the law and order situation in the city. Thereby, as a precautionary measure, the city police has issued an order banning the sale of liquor across the city with immediate effect till midnight of October 31.

Sale of liquor banned in Bengaluru after Puneeth Rajkumar's demise

To maintain law and order, the police order places a prohibition on all liquor businesses, including bars and restaurants, as well as wine stores. According to the order, a large crowd had gathered around Puneeth's house in Sadashivanagar, Sree Kanteerava stadium, and other locations.



There's a chance that some nefarious persons will propagate incorrect information on social media. There's also a possibility that a few persons under the influence of alcohol will take advantage of the scenario and disrupt the city's law and order situation. To avoid untoward incidents, a ban on liquor sales has been imposed as a precautionary measure.



Puneeth Rajkumar, the prominent Kannada actor, passed away after suffering a heart attack. On Friday, October 29, the actor, also known as 'Power star,' was reportedly taken to the hospital after he complained of chest problems. The actor had been experiencing chest pain that began at 11 am on Friday while he was working out at the gym, according to the doctors at Vikram Hospital.



Following the news of Vikram's hospitalisation, a large crowd gathered outside the hospital in Bengaluru. Puneeth Rajkumar has appeared in several movies including Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) as a young star. His main works include Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017).

