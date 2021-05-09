Bengaluru Police Finds Irregularities In Bed Allotment To COVID Patients By BBMP; Probe On

In the latest development, Bengaluru city Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil confirmed that there were irregularities in the allotment of beds to COVID patients in the city. Four persons have been arrested so far while interrogation continues in the 'bribe for bed' scam that surfaced after South Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya claimed to have unearthed the 'bribe for bed' scam on his visit to the BBMP war room last week. In the latest development, Bengaluru Joint CP Sandeep Patil on Sunday confirmed that investigation into the 'bribe for bed' scam had revealed anomalies in the allotment of hospital beds and informed that further probe was underway.

Bengaluru Joint CP confirms BBMP bed allotment scam

Bengaluru bed scam case: Investigation has revealed irregular bed booking in hospitals and further investigation is underway, says Sandeep Patil, Joint CP (Crime) — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police is currently in the process of scanning the technical data from the war room in connection to the bed scam. As of now, all the bed allotments made in the last month is also being checked for any irregularity. The doctors who are in charge of each war room are also being questioned by the Bengaluru Police. Not only this, the CCTV footage of all the war rooms has already been collected and identification is done for any unauthorised person in the war room. Reports also suggest that BJP MLA Satish Reddy, who visited the BBMP war room with Tejasviu Surya, is also under police radar for allegedly being involved in the scam.

What is the Bengaluru bed scam?

South Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya alleged irregularities in the allotment of beds to COVID patients in the city and accused the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) war room officials of running a racket to falsely book beds in return for money. Even as Bengaluru has witnessed a steady increase in the demand for hospital beds, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya claimed to have unearthed a scam in the allotment of beds by the BBMP war room officials and accused them of falsely booking beds that are mean for COVID positive patients in exchange for money. The BJP MP claimed that over 4065 beds in Bengaluru have been booked illegally so far and detailed on the modus operandi of the scam, noting that beds were falsely allotted for 12 hours during which BBMP officials allegedly attempted to 'sell the beds'.

On Tuesday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya along with MLAs Sathish Reddy and Uday Garudachar confronted the BBMP war-room officials regarding the racket following which the bed allotment scam case was later on handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for investigation. The BJP leaders accused the BBMP war-room officials of allotting beds, meant for COVID positive patients, to asymptomatic patients and charging Rs 40,000 for blocking a bed. The BJP MP and the MLAs questioned the civic body officials on how beds could be blocked for the admission of a new patient within thirty seconds of the previous patient who was discharged.

Further, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accused the war-room personnel of being related to each other and questioned the 'hiring process' of 17 individuals and the whereabouts of the agency that they belonged to. Addressing a press conference, Tejasvi Surya said that there were enough beds in Bengaluru city but none of them were available to people as war room personnel have been running a racket of false blocking beds and then allotting them to those they please. The BJP Yuva Morcha president claimed that there was a nexus between certain BBMP officials, Aarogya Mitra hospitals, and private agents who were indulging in the 'bribe for bed' scam.