Bengaluru Police Inaugurates Dog Park For Its Canine Squad

The Bengaluru Police inaugurated a dog park for its canine squad at CAR Grounds Koramangala on Tuesday. The park was inaugurated by Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of the City Police.

"As ADG, I was associated with the canine squad. The future is canine intelligence. The dog activity park is modified as per suggestions given by canine psychologist dog guru Amruth," Rao told ANI.

He further said the police department is exploring different ways to utilize local dogs for duties. At present, canines are used for rounds during night duty, said Rao. He added that the Karnataka government has been very supportive of their request to strengthen the dog squad.

Currently, Bengaluru Police have 65 dogs. The canines performed a special demonstration of anti-terrorist dog warfare, vehicle hijacking, drug and bomb tracing.

"Every breed has its own upbringing. Every dog has its history of understanding that I have come out with training which could immediately give us a result. A dog takes 18 months to train when we want them to learn. But they would learn in 18 hours if we create an environment where they want to learn," said Amruth.

(With inputs from ANI)